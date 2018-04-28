Woman Critically Hurt in Crash at Chumash Reservation

A woman was critically injured Monday in a single-vehicle accident on the Chumash Reservation in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 12:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Ortega Lane, where they found an SUV that had gone about 20 yards off the roadway, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The female driver was trapped in the vehicle, and it took about 30 minutes to free her from the wreckage, Eliason said.

Because of foggy conditions, helicopters could not be used, so she was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical head injuries, Eliason said.

Her name was not released, and details on her condition were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the Californa Highway Patrol.

