Woman Critically Injured, Donkey Killed in 2-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 154 in Los Olivos

Crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. at Foxen Canyon Road; motorist who struck animal arrested on suspicion of driving stolen car

A woman was critically injured Saturday in a rollover crash in Los Olivos that began when another motorist — driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen — struck a donkey that had wandered onto the roadway.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Peter Franklin, 24, of Solvang, was westbound on Highway 154 in a Jeep Rubicon when he struck the donkey, killing it on impact, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Katrina Sue Cummings, 53, of Paso Robles, also was driving westbound on Highway 154 when, moments later, she swerved to avoid the damaged vehicle and donkey, causing her Toyota Tundra to overturn and end up in the front yard of a house on Foxen Canyon Road, the CHP said.

The CHP said Cummings, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her pickup truck, and suffered multiple skull fractures.

She was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Zaniboni said. Details on her condition were not available.

Franklin was not injured, the CHP said, but the subsequent investigation determined that the Jeep had been reported stolen. He was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the CHP.

