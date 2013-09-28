Woman Critically Injured in Isla Vista Cliff Fall

A 20-year-old woman suffered critical injuries late Friday when she fell from the bluffs to the beach in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out just before midnight, and found the woman on the beach below the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

"It appeared that the woman had fallen 60 to 70 feet from the bluff above down to the beach," he said.

Christensen said firefighters found the woman critically injured although conscious.

She was brought back up to the top of the cliff and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not immediately available.

