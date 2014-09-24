Woman Dead of Apparent Overdose at Santa Barbara Harbor

Body of 26-year-old victim found in restroom near Marina 4

A 26-year-old woman was found dead of an apparent drug overdose Wednesday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Harbor, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim was discovered in a restroom at Marina 4 shortly after 1 p.m., Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

"We are investigating it as a likely overdose," Harwood said, adding that he could not elaborate on the details of the case.

The woman, who appears to be from out of town, was deceased when emergency personnel arrived on scene, Harwood said.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office was called in to assist in the investigation, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.