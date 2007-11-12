Woman Dies in Hope Ranch Fire

A fire destroyed a two-story home in Hope Ranch over the weekend, leaving an elderly woman dead, authorities said.

Fire officials Monday did not release the name, but KEYT News is reporting that the victim was 94-year-old Charline Whittaker, the daughter of New York City’s first black police commissioner in the 1920s.

At least two other people live in the home, but were not on the premises at the time of the fire, which was reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Eli Iskow, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.