Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman, Dog Airlifted From Wilderness Area After Rattlesnake Bite

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 4, 2017 | 3:51 p.m.

A woman whose dog was bitten by a rattlesnake was airlifted from the Santa Barbara back country on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., the female backpacker called emergency dispatchers to report that she and her dog were on the Hurricane Deck in the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The county’s Copter 1 was in New Cuyama at the time, and immediately began heading toward the San Rafael Wilderness to look for the woman, believed to be in her 20s from the San Luis Obispo area.

“While en route to the call, we were told that the victim’s dog had been bitten by a rattlesnake, and that the female had also possibly suffered a bite,” Hoover said. “The female victim had cell phone contact with our dispatch center, and she was able to guide the helicopters to her location.”

The county’s Copter 3 also was dispatched to the scene with medics on board.

“Sheriff’s Air 3 conducted a one skid landing and inserted medics to the victim,” Hoover said. “Both the dog and the victim were then loaded into the helicopter and were flown to the Santa Ynez Airport.”

En route, it was determined that only the dog, a mixed-breed border collie, had suffered a snake bite, Hoover said, and the animal was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Details on the dog’s condition were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 