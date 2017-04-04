Woman, Dog Airlifted From Wilderness Area After Rattlesnake Bite

A woman whose dog was bitten by a rattlesnake was airlifted from the Santa Barbara back country on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., the female backpacker called emergency dispatchers to report that she and her dog were on the Hurricane Deck in the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The county’s Copter 1 was in New Cuyama at the time, and immediately began heading toward the San Rafael Wilderness to look for the woman, believed to be in her 20s from the San Luis Obispo area.

“While en route to the call, we were told that the victim’s dog had been bitten by a rattlesnake, and that the female had also possibly suffered a bite,” Hoover said. “The female victim had cell phone contact with our dispatch center, and she was able to guide the helicopters to her location.”

The county’s Copter 3 also was dispatched to the scene with medics on board.

“Sheriff’s Air 3 conducted a one skid landing and inserted medics to the victim,” Hoover said. “Both the dog and the victim were then loaded into the helicopter and were flown to the Santa Ynez Airport.”

En route, it was determined that only the dog, a mixed-breed border collie, had suffered a snake bite, Hoover said, and the animal was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Details on the dog’s condition were not available.

