Woman, Dog Safely Flee Fire at Mobile Home in Los Alamos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 2, 2018 | 6:59 p.m.
A mobile home in Los Alamos damaged by fire Sunday afternoon. Click to view larger
A fire damaged a mobile home in Los Alamos Sunday afternoon, but a woman and her dog were able to escape to safety. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

A fire damaged a mobile home in Los Alamos Sunday afternoon, but a woman and her dog were able to escape to safety, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 3:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations in Los Alamos,  Santa Ynez Valley and Orcutt were dispatched to the Rancho Alamo Trailer Park, 9278 Highway 101, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, but the occupant and her dog safely outside, Eliason said. The woman’s husband was not home at the time.

Firefighers worked to battle the flames and stop the blaze from spreading to neighboring residences, knocking down the fire in 25 minutes, Eliason said.

The fire destroyed a large portion of the structure and its contents. 

An investigator was called to the scene to determine how the fire started, Eliason added.

