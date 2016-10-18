Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Woman Faces Vehicular Manslaughter, DUI Charges in Fatal Head-on Crash Near Lompoc

California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a fatal head-on collision the night of Oct. 13 near Lompoc. Click to view larger
California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a fatal head-on collision the night of Oct. 13 near Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 9:20 a.m. | October 18, 2016 | 1:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has filed felony charges against the woman accused of causing a fatal head-on collision in Lompoc Oct. 13, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence. 

Spring Morrissey, 32, of Santa Maria, was also charged with driving under the influence causing injury and a special allegation of causing death or great bodily injury to 62-year-old Victoria Levinson, of Lompoc, who was killed in the collision. 

Morrissey allegedly drove intoxicated on Ocean Avenue, crossed into opposing lanes of traffic and collided head on with Levinson's vehicle, authorities said. 

Levinson and Morrissey both had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Levinson died of her injuries a few hours later and Morrissey, who had a broken hip from the collision, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

"If the defendant is found guilty of these charges, she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday. 

Morrissey was given $150,000 bail and has an arraignment hearing scheduled in Lompoc Superior Court Oct. 25. 

Authorities initially identified Morrissey as Abigail S. Morrissey.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

