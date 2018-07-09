Monday, July 9 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Activist Files Lawsuit Against City of Santa Barbara Over Public Records Request

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 9, 2018 | 9:35 p.m.

Escalating the feud between Anna Marie Gott and City Hall, the affordable housing activist has filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Barbara over her public records request.

Attorneys Geoff Conner Newlan and Marcus Morales filed the suit on Gott's behalf last week.

Gott asked for documents she says the city has not supplied.

Some were requested to support her appeal of a vacation rental conversion at 402 Anacapa St., which will go before the city of Santa Barbara on Tuesday. 

The compliant describes Gott as a 5th-generation Santa Barbara county resident and advocate for affordable housing. 

"One of plaintiff's major initiatives in favor of affordable housing has been to investigate the ongoing threat of the city of Santa Barbara's ordinances and their application to hundreds of affordable rental units to conversions to luxury vacation rentals using platforms such as Airbnb," the suit states.

"Plaintiff's efforts have resulted in a new awareness in Santa Barbara of how much Santa Barbara's rental housing supply has been effectively 'lost' due to the efforts of some landlords to remove rental units from the housing supply in order to operate vacation rentals and better oversight surrounding the conversion process."

Gott has waged war with City Hall in recent months over a variety of topics ranging from vacation rentals and the city's controversial average unit-sized density incentive housing program to downtown parking standards and the city plans for economic development.

She is an outspoken critic of Mayor Cathy Murillo and incoming councilman Oscar Gutierrez

The lawsuit details the sequence of events of Gott's record's request, including city's staff response.

Essentially, Gott made broad requests using keywords to define her search. For example, in a Thursday, Feb. 15, records request, she asked for electronic copies of all emails, text messages, voicemails (voice to text emails) and documents between, to or from: (Mayor Cathy) Murillo, (Eric) Friedman, (Randy) Rowse and (Gregg) Hart from Jan. 9 through Feb. 15. 

She requested all emails and documents from Murillo, Friedman, Rowse and Hart going to/from the following domains: aiasb.com and cearnal.com.

In addition, she wanted copies of all communications directed to or from all city attorneys that are not privileged with the following keywords: AIA, AIA design charrette, design charette, Average Unit Density, AUD, Cearnal, Thompson, Schwartz, Campanella, impact fees, inclusionary, inclusionary housing..."

In another request, Gott asked for copies of all direct messages or emails to or from Murillo, Friedman, Rowse and Hart from any of their social media accounts (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn) which they use or constituents use to contact them.

"I would like to point out that each cell phone is likely to have an automatic backup file and that these files should be reviewed, as well as any visual voice mail, which should have extensive storage," Gott wrote.

Gott added more keywords to her request in subsequent emails. 

The city multiple times responded that it would need more time to provide the "voluminous" records request. 

The city attorney or city administrator's office did not respond to Noozhawk's questions about the lawsuit. Goverment entities typically do not give comment as it relates to pending or current litigation.

In her suit, Gott is asking for the city to provide the documents and to pay for her attorney fees. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 