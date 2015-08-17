Woman Found in Lompoc Park Died of Natural Causes

Advice

A woman whose body was found in a Lompoc park over the weekend died of natural causes, Lompoc Police said Monday.

Firefighters and paramedics responded at 3:36 a.m. Sunday to River Bend Park for a report of an unresponsive woman, police said.

Officers were called to investigate the death that police initially called "possibly suspicious."

On Monday, police identified the woman as Mary Patricia Simon, 60, and said she died due to natural causes.

No additional details were released about the victim.

The victim’s name had been withheld pending further investigation and the findings of the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office, police said.

