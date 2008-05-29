Woman, 90, Hit by Car Near La Colina Junior High

CHP says elderly pedestrian in Foothill Road crosswalk struck by car driven by 84-year-old motorist.

A 90-year-old woman was fighting for her life Thursday night after she was struck by a car while using a Foothill Road crosswalk near La Colina Junior High about 4 p.m. Late Thursday, the California Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian as Irene Wilton, 90, of Santa Barbara. She was walking south on Cieneguitas Road and in the crosswalk when she was hit by a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Foothill. The collision left Wilton with a fractured left clavicle, fractured ribs, a fractured left fibula and tibula, and internal injuries. She was listed in critical but stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and is conscious and alert. The CHP identified the driver as Alice Aspinwall, 84, of Santa Barbara. Aspinwall was wearing her seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor, the CHP said, but the collision remains under investigation.

