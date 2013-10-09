Woman Hit by Train, Critically Injured Near Carpinteria

A woman was struck and critically injured by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday night near Rincon Point, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The incident was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the tracks near the Bates Road undercrossing for Highway 101, south of Carpinteria, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, a 47-year-old Los Angeles woman, was struck by the southbound Amtrak Surfliner, Hoover said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Hoover said, and was listed in stable condition late Wednesday night.

"There were unknown circumstances," Hoover said, adding that the incident remained under investigation.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene, which is near the county line, along with crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Train traffic in the area was halted, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Michael Lindbery.

