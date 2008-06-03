Woman Hit in Crosswalk Dies of Injuries

The 90-year-old pedestrian struck by a car last week on Foothill Road died of her injuries Tuesday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, authorities said.

Irene Wilton of Santa Barbara was in the crosswalk at Cieneguitas Road near La Colina Junior High around 4 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Honda Accord traveling west on Foothill. The driver, Alice Aspinwall, 84, of Santa Barbara, was not injured in the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. Officers say alcohol is not a factor.

Dianne Johnson, a neighborhood resident who has long sought to have a traffic light installed at the intersection, launched an online petition drive after the collision. She said the petition has 300 signatures so far, adding that Santa Barbara County has ordered the equipment and has plans to install it within the next few months.