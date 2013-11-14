Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit by Unlicensed Driver

A 53-year-old Santa Maria woman was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at the north end of the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. as the woman, whose name was not released, was crossing Broadway just north of Bunny Street with two juvenile relatives, said Sgt. Terry Flaa.

A vehicle driven by Arturo Ramirez was northbound on Broadway in the right-hand lane.

"A vehicle in the (left-hand) lane of travel yielded for the pedestrians as they crossed the street," Flaa said. "However, Ramirez failed to yield and struck the 53-year-old pedestrian."

She suffered moderate to major non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, Flaa said.

The two juveniles were not injured.

It was determined that Ramirez was an unlicensed driver, and the matter will be referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office requesting charges again him for failing to yield the right of way and driving without a license, Flaa said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .