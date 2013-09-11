Woman Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after her car overturned following a collision with a parked car, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the 500 block of West Junipero Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

A Toyota RAV4 driven by Charissa Campbell of Santa Barbara was westbound on Junipero when it sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee that was parked on the north side of the street, Harwood said.

The RAV4, which a witness told officers was traveling 20-25 mph, then rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.

Harwood said Campbell told officers she looked down at a text message on her cell phone immediately prior to the crash.

Campbell was examined at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The incident remained under investigation, but Harwood said Campbell may be cited for making an unsafe movement with her vehicle.

