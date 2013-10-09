Woman Injured in Rollover on Highway 101

Accident occurred about 6 a.m. in southbound lanes near Garden Street in Santa Barbara

One person suffered moderate injuries Wednesday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes, just past the Garden Street onramp, Officer James Richards said.

The Jeep SUV came to rest on its side, and firefighters had to extricate the female driver from the wreckage, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, fire officials said.

One lane of Highway 101 southbound and the Garden Street onramp were closed for about an hour after the accident so that crews could clean up the wreckage, Richards said.

