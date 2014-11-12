Woman Hospitalized After Rollover Wreck in Santa Barbara

Crash occurred late Wednesday night on Alameda Padre Serra, on the Riviera above the city

A woman was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a rollover crash on the Riviera, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident on Alameda Padre Serra occurred at about 10:40 p.m., said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

An SUV was westbound on Alameda Padre Serra when it struck an embankment "at a pretty significant rate of speed" near De La Guerra Road and overturned, coming to rest on its roof, Mercado said.

Responding firefighters found a female passenger in the roadway with moderate injuries, Mercado said, and she was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her injuries were not available.

The male driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was not hurt, Mercado said,

He subsequently was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, according to Lt. Todd Stoney of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Additional details were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .