Woman Hospitalized After Santa Barbara Collision

Victim suffered minor to moderate injuries in crash at De la Vina and Pueblo streets, police said

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after her car collided with a van on De la Vina Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at De la Vina and Pueblo Street, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A white van that was southbound on De la Vina broadsided a silver Lexus that was crossing eastbound, Harwood said.

Investigation indicated the Lexus failed to yield the right of way, Harwood said, adding that that finding was only preliminary.

The Lexus driver was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extricated by city firefighters, Harwood said.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but her injuries did not appear to be serious, Harwood said.

“The sergeant on the scene said it looked much worse than it was,” Harwood said.

The driver of the van was not injured, he added.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.