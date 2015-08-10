Woman Hurt in 4-Vehicle Crash in Santa Barbara

Advice

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a chain-reaction accident on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

The four-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. on Milpas Street at Mason Street, according to Capt. Brian Walsh of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A 28-year-old woman who was in the third car in line was injured, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, Walsh said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The vehicles were headed south on Milpas at the time of the crash, Walsh said.

No other injuries were reported, and the accident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

