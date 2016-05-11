Woman Injured in Crash on UC Santa Barbara Campus

Victim had to be extricated after crash at Ocean and Mesa Roads

A woman suffered moderate injuries Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident on the UC Santa Barbara campus, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. at Ocean Road and Mesa Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The two-door sports car struck a tree in the center median and sustained major front-end damage.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the male driver, whose name was not released, was out of the vehicle and was not injured, Zaniboni said.

His passenger, a woman in her 20s, was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by firefighters.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by county ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

