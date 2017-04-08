Woman Hurt in Fall to Beach From Balcony in Isla Vista

Victim suffers moderate injuries in 30- to 40-foot tumble along 6600 block of Del Playa Drive

A woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when she fell from an Isla Vista balcony to the beach below, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 4:40 p.m. to the shoreline below the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the victim, believed to be in her early 20s, had fallen 30-40 feet, and sustained moderate injuries.

She was carried up from the beach to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The call was one of many county crews responded to Saturday during the unsanctioned Deltopia street party in Isla Vista.

Most of the other calls were for alcohol overdoses, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton