Woman Hurt in Highway 101 Crash Near Garden Street in Santa Barbara

2 southbound freeway lanes shut down for about an hour to tend to injured woman, clear wreckage from scene

Santa Barbara firefighters and paramedics tend to a woman who was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near Garden Street. (Robert Mercado / Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 6, 2015

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Garden Street, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 8:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes between the Garden Street entrance ramp and the Milpas Street exit ramp, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

He said it appeared the woman’s car, which had major damage, struck the center divider.

The woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The left and center lanes of the freeway were blocked while emergency personnel tended to the woman and removed the wreckage.

The lanes were reopened about an hour after the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol, which was investigating the incident.

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday following a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 101 near Garden Street in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
