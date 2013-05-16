Woman Hurt in Robbery on Isla Vista Street

A 31-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Thursday when she was robbed while walking on an Isla Vista street, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was listening to music on her iPhone while walking to UCSB shortly after 11 a.m., when a suspect came up behind her, grabbed her, and dragged her to her knees, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and ran off into an adjacent field,” Hoover said, adding that the victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of El Colegio Road, and a witness in a nearby apartment building heard the victim yelling for help and ran out to assist her, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect, Hoover said.

He was described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, about 5-foot-8 and between 18-24 years of age. He has a stocky, athletic build and thick straight black hair, and was wearing a black or dark gray hoodie and jeans that were possibly dark.

Detectives are trying to determine if this is the same suspect involved in other recent strong-arm robberies in Isla Vista, Hoover said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4148.

