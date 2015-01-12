Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

Single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2100 block of Castillo Street

A driver was ejected from her vehicle early Monday in a rollover accident, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Castillo Street, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

When firefighters and medics arrived on the scene, they found the young woman unresponsive next to the small SUV, Mercado said.

She was in an "altered" mental state and unable to describe the circumstances of the crash, he added.

The woman was transported to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

