Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when her vehicle overturned on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. in the southbound freeway lanes between Mission and Carrillo street, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The female driver was able to get out of the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels blocking the left two freeway lanes, Mercado said.

She suffered minor to moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The crash was under investigation the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.