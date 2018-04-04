Woman Hurt in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Refugio State Beach

A motorist was injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes just north of Refugio State Beach, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

When crews arrived on scene at about 3:15 p.m., they found the vehicle on its roof, with the female driver still constrained by her seatbelt and shoulder harness, Eliason said.

They freed the woman and she was able to crawl out the back window, Eliason said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

