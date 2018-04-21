Woman in Distress Rescued from Ocean Off Goleta Beach

Paddle-boarder and private boat assist in bringing fully clothed 44-year-old woman to shore

A woman in distress was rescued Saturday from the ocean at Goleta Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and water-rescue crews were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. to the west end Goleta Beach, where the woman, fully clothed, was in the water, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

They found a paddle-boarder attempting to assist the woman, who was “uncooperative” with firefighters, Eliason said.

A private boat in the area also assisted, and the 44-year-old woman was brought to the Goleta Pier.

After being examined by paramedics, she was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

It was unknown how the woman ended up in the ocean, Eliason said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

