Woman In Serious Condition After Fall Off Cliff Near Gaviota State Park

Foul play is not suspected in the New Year's Day fall.

A woman is in serious condition after falling off a cliff near Gaviota State Park on New Year’s Day. Crews responded to the scene near Hollister Ranch Road just after 1:30 a.m. to find a woman who had taken a 50-foot fall from the bluffs. Crews responded to the scene near Hollister Ranch Road just after 1:30 a.m. to find a woman who had taken a 50-foot fall from the bluffs. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Officials have not yet determined the cause but do not suspect foul play.

