Woman, Infant Hurt When Struck by Vehicle Fleeing Police in Santa Barbara

The vehicle's driver, whose name was not released, fled after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant, according to police

Damaged vehicles after collision in downtown Santa Barbara Click to view larger
A woman and an infant in a stroller were injured in downtown Santa Barbara Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a wanted man. The man was captured a short time later after fleeing on foot. (Anthony Wagner / Santa Barbara Police Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 17, 2019 | 1:32 p.m.

A woman and an infant in a stroller were injured in downtown Santa Barbara Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a wanted man, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about noon when Santa Barbara officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the subject, whose name was not released, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

“The driver jumped in his vehicle and attempted to flee,” Wagner said.

A short time later, while eastbound on Victoria Street, the suspect ran a red light at about 12:15 p.m. and collided with a sedan that was headed north on Santa Barbara Street, Wagner said.

After the collision, the suspect’s vehicle continued onto the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection, where it struck the woman with a baby in a stroller.

Both were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their names and details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

The suspect fled the crash scene on foot, Wagner said, but was taken into custody nearby a short time later.

Wagner noted that there are “multiple crime scenes” associated with the incident, and said that more details would be released later in the day.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

