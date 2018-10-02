Woman Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lompoc

Accident occurred on the 1000 block of North 7th Street; victim taken to a Santa Maria hospital

A single-vehicle rollover crash in Lompoc sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Lompoc police officers and firefighters responded to the crash scene on the 1000 block of North 7th Street, said Battalion Chief Brian Federmann of the Lompoc Fire Department.

Crews conducted an extrication operation to free a woman from the wrecked vehicle resting on its side, and then prep her for transport to the hospital for treatment, Federmann added.

The victim was taken by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.

The crash was being investigated by Lompoc police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

