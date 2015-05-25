Woman Hurt in Fall From Horse in Hope Ranch

A woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when she fell from a horse while riding at Hope Ranch Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a woman in her 40s who had fallen from her horse at the private-access beach, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The woman suffered a moderate head injury and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

