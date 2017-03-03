Woman Injured After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Vandenberg AFB Main Gate

The California Highway Patrol and the military are investigating the collision

A major extrication effort was required to free a driver trapped in a vehicle after a crash near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate Friday morning.

At 2:25 a.m., crews from several agencies responded to the crash near Highway 1 and California Boulevard, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A 24-year-woman was trapped in the vehicle after it crashed into an area with multiple eucalyptus trees.

In addition to Santa Barbara County fire crews, personnel from Vandenberg Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response responded to the incident.

The injured woman was taken by AMR ambulance to Lompoc Airport where she was loaded onto a Calstar medical helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP and military, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.