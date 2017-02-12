Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:05 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Woman Injured as Car Overturns, Slams Into Building in Santa Barbara

Crash occurred on the northbound Highway 101 offramp at Pueblo Street

A woman was injured Sunday night in a single-vehicle, rollover accident on the Highway 101 northbound offramp at Pueblo Street. Click to view larger
A woman was injured Sunday night in a single-vehicle, rollover accident on the Highway 101 northbound offramp at Pueblo Street.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 12, 2017 | 11:22 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a vehicle exited Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, overturned and crashed into a building.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on the northbound freeway offramp at Pueblo Street, according Battalion Chief Mike DePonce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The vehicle knocked over several road signs before its rear end slammed into the Human Performance Center building at 2320 Calle Real.

A woman who was in the vehicle had to be extricated from the wreckage, De Ponce said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The initial report indicated two people were in the vehicle, De Ponce said, but a search of the area did not turn up a second person.

The California Highway Patrol was handling the investigation of the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A vehicle slammed into the Human Performance Center building on Calle Real n Santa Barbara Sunday night after overturning on the northbound Pueblo Street offramp from Highway 101. Click to view larger
A vehicle slammed into the Human Performance Center building on Calle Real n Santa Barbara Sunday night after overturning on the northbound Pueblo Street offramp from Highway 101.

