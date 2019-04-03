Pixel Tracker

Woman, Injured Dog Airlifted from Santa Barbara Backcountry

County's Copter 308 was dispatched to the Manzana Schoolhouse area in the San Rafael Wilderness

Helicopter drew tending to woman and injured dog. Click to view larger
A woman who became lost in the Santa Barbara backcountry was rescued and airlifted to safety on Wednesday along with her dog, which was having medical problems. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 3, 2019 | 3:39 p.m.

A woman who became lost in the Santa Barbara backcountry was rescued and airlifted to safety on Wednesday along with her dog, which was having medical problems, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel, including the county’s Copter 308, were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to the Manzana Schoolhouse area in the San Rafael Wilderness.

The woman, reportedly from Los Angeles, had spent the night in the backcountry before becoming lost, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

She activated an emergency beacon to summon help for herself and her dog, a Queensland heeler named Pepper that was in distress, Eliason said.

The were flown to the Santa Ynez Airport, where the woman was checked out and found to be uninjured, Eliason said.

The dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian for treatment.

