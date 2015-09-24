Woman Hit By Vehicle on Highway 246 in Solvang

Advice

A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a SUV at the intersection of Highway 246 and Alamo Pintado in Solvang Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. and the patient was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by CalStar helicopter in serious condition, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The 62-year-old Solvang woman was transported to the Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital parking lot by ambulance, where she was picked up by the helicopter, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

The woman was crossing the street northbound on Mission Drive/Highway 246 in Solvang when she was hit by an SUV driven by a 47-year-old Santa Ynez woman, Hoover said.

The driver was going southbound on Alamo Pintado Road and hit the victim in the crosswalk when she turned left onto Highway 246, Hoover said.

​The Sheriff's Major Accident Response Team is investigating the accident.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.