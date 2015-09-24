Friday, April 6 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Woman Hit By Vehicle on Highway 246 in Solvang

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | September 24, 2015 | 12:04 p.m.

A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a SUV at the intersection of Highway 246 and Alamo Pintado in Solvang Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. and the patient was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by CalStar helicopter in serious condition, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

The 62-year-old Solvang woman was transported to the Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital parking lot by ambulance, where she was picked up by the helicopter, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

The woman was crossing the street northbound on Mission Drive/Highway 246 in Solvang when she was hit by an SUV driven by a 47-year-old Santa Ynez woman, Hoover said.

The driver was going southbound on Alamo Pintado Road and hit the victim in the crosswalk when she turned left onto Highway 246, Hoover said. 

​The Sheriff's Major Accident Response Team is investigating the accident. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 