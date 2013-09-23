Woman Injured in Downtown Santa Barbara Crash

Driver failed to yield to stop sign at Garden and Micheltorena streets, according to police

A Santa Barbara woman was taken to the hospital Monday after a two-vehicle collision in downtown Santa Barbara.

Laura Rueda-Diaz, 50, was driving a Ford Focus south on Garden Street shortly before 7 a.m. when she failed to yield for a stop sign, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Rueda-Diaz skidded for a distance before striking a Dodge Ram pickup, which was westbound on Micheltorena Street after stopping at the four-way stop, Harwood said.

Rueda-Diaz complained of pain to her upper body, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

The pickup driver, Philip Gregory Blake, 64, of Santa Barbara, was not injured, Harwood said.

Rueda-Diaz was issued a citation for driving without a license, Harwood said.

