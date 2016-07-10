Woman Injured in Fall at ‘Brickyard’ Climbing Area Off West Camino Cielo Above Goleta

Emergency personnel were called out Sunday night to rescue a woman who was injured in a fall from a rock at a popular climbing area in the mountains above Goleta.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 8:30 p.m. to an area off West Camino Cielo known as the “Brickyard,” according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the woman, reportedly in her 20s, fell about 15 feet and sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics hiked down the trail, which is about 3½ miles west of Highway 154, to reach the woman, and were carrying her out in a Stokes basket to a waiting ambulance, Zaniboni said.

She was being transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman’s name, age and details on her condition were not available.

