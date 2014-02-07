Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

1 Hurt, 2 Displaced in Fire at Santa Maria Retirement Facility

A woman living at the Laz-E Daze Retirement Center is taken to the hospital with moderate injuries to her hand and smoke inhalation

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 7, 2014 | 1:20 p.m.

One person was injured and two were displaced by a fire that broke out Friday morning at Laz-E Daze Retirement Center on the north end of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the retirement home in the 1300 block of North Broadway at 9:30 a.m., Battalion Chief Rick Bertram said.

Upon arrival, crews found a moderate fire burning in a rear unit of the complex, according to Bertram.

“A rapid fire attack and vertical ventilation were performed, which contained the fire and it was quickly extinguished,” he said.

A woman living in the unit suffered moderate injuries to her hand, along with smoke inhalation, and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, Bertram said.

The involved unit was heavily damaged, and an adjoining unit sustained minor damage as well, he said.

Two people were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist with their possible housing needs. 

Bertram said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

