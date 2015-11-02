Woman Injured in Minivan Rollover Near Gaviota Tunnel

Advice

A woman suffered moderate injuries Monday in a rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded at 10:30 a.m. to the accident approximately a mile south of the Highway 1 intersection and found a Kia Sorento minivan on its side.

There were three patients — a female driver, a male passenger and a child — and the woman was trapped inside while the other two got out on their own, uninjured, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver through the rear window of the minivan, and she was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, Zaniboni said.

Traffic slowed on the freeway while crews were on scene and the CHP is investigating the incident.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.