Woman Injured in Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

Accident occurred at Victoria and San Andres streets on city's Westside

One person was injured Wednesday night in a rollover accident on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. at San Andres and Victoria streets, said fire Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

An Audi sedan struck a parked car and overturned, Waldron said.

A witness told Noozhawk the vehicle was eastbound on Victoria and turned south onto San Andres prior to the crash.

The female driver suffered moderate injuries in the accident, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Waldron said.

Her male passenger was not hurt, he added.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.