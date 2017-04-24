Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 in Los Alamos

A woman sustained minor injures Monday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Alisos Canyon Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle — a 21-year-old woman — was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Initial reports indicated someone had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash, but personnel on scene believe that actually was a dog that was in the vehicle, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a dog — a Rottweiler mix — came out of the vehicle and was last seen running southbound along the highway.

County Animal Services was alerted to be on the lookout for the animal, Zaniboni said.

