Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:34 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Carjacking Outside McDonald’s

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:40 p.m. | March 3, 2013 | 12:36 p.m.

Charles Sanford Cerrutti
Charles Sanford Cerrutti

Lompoc police say the man who injured a woman while carjacking a vehicle Saturday afternoon outside a fast-food restaurant has been arrested.

Charles Sanford Cerrutti, 49, of Bakersfield was taken into custody Sunday by authorities in Bakersfield, police said.

He was being held at the Kern County Jail pending transfer to Lompoc, and faces charges of carjacking, elder abuse, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Saturday to the McDonald’s at 835 N. H St. on what originally was reported as a possible hit-and-run accident, according to police.

After talking to witnesses and the victim, who was being treated by paramedics, it was determined that the male suspect pulled the woman out of her car, and threw her to the ground, police said.

The suspect wrestled the keys from the woman’s hands, then jumped into the 1997 white Mercury Cougar, and pulled out of the parking lot, further injuring the victim.

The woman was admitted to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Details on her injuries were not available.

The suspect was described as white, 6 feet to 6-foot-3, thin build, with short brown/gray hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a blue T-shirt underneath.

The suspect in a carjacking outside the McDonald's in Lompoc is seen on surveillance footage from the restaurant.
The suspect in a carjacking outside the McDonald’s in Lompoc is seen on surveillance footage from the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the suspect of the vehicle is asked to contact Lompoc police at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 