Suspect Arrested in Carjacking Outside McDonald’s

Lompoc police say the man who injured a woman while carjacking a vehicle Saturday afternoon outside a fast-food restaurant has been arrested.

Charles Sanford Cerrutti, 49, of Bakersfield was taken into custody Sunday by authorities in Bakersfield, police said.

He was being held at the Kern County Jail pending transfer to Lompoc, and faces charges of carjacking, elder abuse, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Saturday to the McDonald’s at 835 N. H St. on what originally was reported as a possible hit-and-run accident, according to police.

After talking to witnesses and the victim, who was being treated by paramedics, it was determined that the male suspect pulled the woman out of her car, and threw her to the ground, police said.

The suspect wrestled the keys from the woman’s hands, then jumped into the 1997 white Mercury Cougar, and pulled out of the parking lot, further injuring the victim.

The woman was admitted to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Details on her injuries were not available.

The suspect was described as white, 6 feet to 6-foot-3, thin build, with short brown/gray hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a blue T-shirt underneath.

Anyone with information about the suspect of the vehicle is asked to contact Lompoc police at 805.736.2341.

