Woman Injured in Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

Authorities say the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel before colliding with a parked vehicle

A 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Monday after she apparently fell asleep at the wheel, collided with a parked vehicle and rolled her car in the 1600 block of De La Vina Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers, fire personnel and paramedics responded at about 10 a.m. to report of a rollover traffic collision, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Although the investigation is ongoing, Harwood said investigators believe the victim fell asleep at the wheel of her Kia Spectra while driving southbound in the western lane of De La Vina Street.

She then struck an empty, parked van and rolled her vehicle, which came to rest on its roof.

“She was able to crawl out of the car,” Harwood said.

The woman, who was not licensed, sustained minor abrasions from her seat belt and complained of pain to her head, he said.

She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident, but the street was congested and closed for some time while the driver was treated by paramedics and both involved vehicles were towed from the scene, Harwood said.

