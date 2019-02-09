Woman Injured When Car Plunges Off Highway 101 Into Gaviota Creek

Crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 1; victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A woman sustained minor injuries Saturday when her car skidded off Highway 101 and plunged into a creek near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. near the intersection with Highway 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ended up partially submerged in Gaviota Creek, but the driver was able to free herself from the wreckage, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

A dog also was in the vehicle but was not injured, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

A county fire crew took possession of the dog, named Gizmo, until the woman’s boyfriend could come and retrieve him, Eliason said.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .