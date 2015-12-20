Woman Injured When Vehicle Hits Palm Tree on Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara

Advice

Victim extricated from wreckage of single-vehicle crash near Cliff Drive, taken to Cottage Hospital

A woman was injured Sunday when her vehicle ran off Las Positas Road and struck a palm tree, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. as the woman, who was believed to be in her 20s, was driving southbound on Las Positas near Cliff Drive, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The Jeep came to rest against a palm tree and began smoking, Mercado said, prompting dispatchers to send additional resources to the incident.

He said the driver, who was complaining of neck and back pain, was unable to get out of the vehicle on her own so firefighters assisted her to safety.

The woman was fitted with a neck brace and placed on a backboard, then taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the cause of the crash.

