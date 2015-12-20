Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Woman Injured When Vehicle Hits Palm Tree on Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara

Victim extricated from wreckage of single-vehicle crash near Cliff Drive, taken to Cottage Hospital

A woman suffered minor to moderate injuries Sunday when her Jeep crashed off Las Positas Road near Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.
A woman suffered minor to moderate injuries Sunday when her Jeep crashed off Las Positas Road near Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. (Diego Topete photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 20, 2015 | 9:11 a.m.

A woman was injured Sunday when her vehicle ran off Las Positas Road and struck a palm tree, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. as the woman, who was believed to be in her 20s, was driving southbound on Las Positas near Cliff Drive, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The Jeep came to rest against a palm tree and began smoking, Mercado said, prompting dispatchers to send additional resources to the incident.

He said the driver, who was complaining of neck and back pain, was unable to get out of the vehicle on her own so firefighters assisted her to safety.

The woman was fitted with a neck brace and placed on a backboard, then taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters work to extricate a woman who was injured Sunday when her vehicle ran off Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. She suffered minor to moderate injuries. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to extricate a woman who was injured Sunday when her vehicle ran off Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. She suffered minor to moderate injuries. (Robert Mercado / Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 