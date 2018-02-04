Woman Jailed After Allegedy Stabbing Man in Face with Screwdriver

A woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing her companion in the face with a screwdriver in downtown Santa Barbara in what police say was a domestic dispute.

Candelaria Cordova, 40, was taken into custody after the incident, which was reported at 9:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Cordova and the 49-year-old male victim, whose name was not released, are not married but have been a couple “for a significant period of time,” and have two sons, ages 14 and 7, Harwood said.

The incident began with an argument at a laundromat on the 1000 block of De la Vina Street, Harwood said.

The family subsequently left in a pickup truck, with the man driving, the woman in the passenger seat and the two boys in between.

While traveling southbound on De la Vina, the woman grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the man in the face, striking him just below his right eye, Harwood said.

The man was able to pull over and call police.

Cordova attempted to leave the scene on foot with the children, Harwood said, but was detained by a witness and taken into custody by arriving officers.

She was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and child endangerment, Harwood said.

Her bail was set at $30,000.

The man was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

The children were turned over to the custody of a relative, Harwood said.

He added that “mental illness may have been a factor” in the case.

