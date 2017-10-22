Woman Jailed on Felony Hit-Run Charges in Collision with Bicyclist in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria woman was arrested Saturday night for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash after striking a bicyclist with her vehicle, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Maria Agustina Apolonioangel, 42, was taken into custody at her home and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges, police Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at Broadway and Williams Street and found a man in the roadway.

“According to witnesses, the elderly male was riding his bicycle eastbound on Williams and was struck by a car traveling southbound on Broadway,” Schneider said. “The vehicle left the area southbound without stopping.”

A short time later, the vehicle was located in a nearby neighborhood, but the driver had fled on foot, Schneider said.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were alerted that the driver had returned home, and Apolonioangel was arrested.

The bicyclist’s name and details on his condition were not available.

Traffic investigators are asking that anyone who might have witnessed the crash contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 x2297.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.