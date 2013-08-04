Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Pickup Rollover Near Solvang

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 4, 2013 | 12:47 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck that overturned near Solvang, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Five other people were seriously injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Ballard Canyon Road north of Chalk Hill Road, the CHP said.

All were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of their injuries, the CHP said.

The 16-year-old driver and two passengers were inside the cab of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup, the CHP said, and three other passengers were riding in the open rear bed.

The driver, who was northbound, lost control of the pickup for unknown reasons and it overturned, ejecting all three passengers from the bed, the CHP said.

The woman who was declared dead at the scene, a Santa Ynez resident whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was among those riding in the truck bed, the CHP said.

The injured included Ashley Cash, 18, of Santa Ynez, and Cody Epley, 18, of Lompoc, the CHP said. Both suffered moderate injuries.

The driver, a Solvang resident whose name was not released, also was hospitalized with moderate injuries, as were a 15-year-old Solvang boy and a 14-year-old Buellton boy whose names were withheld.

The driver was arrested after the crash, the CHP said, but details on the charges were not available Sunday.

