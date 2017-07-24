Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Woman Killed After Amtrak Train Hits Vehicle in Guadalupe

Authorities investigating collision on the railroad tracks near intersection of Highway 1 and West Main Street/Highway 166

Guadalupe Public Safety Director Gary Hoving talks to city firefighters at the scene of a crash between a vehicle and an Amtrak train Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Guadalupe Public Safety Director Gary Hoving talks to city firefighters at the scene of a crash between a vehicle and an Amtrak train Monday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:44 p.m. | July 24, 2017 | 3:43 p.m.

A Guadalupe woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon. 

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. at a railroad tracks crossing near Guadalupe Street (Highway 1) and West Main Street (Highway 166), according to authorities. 

The driver, a Guadalupe resident, was pronounced dead at the scene and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office personnel were en route. 

The vehicle, a Saturn Vue, came to rest on its side, more than one rail car length from the intersection.

Police were investigating statements from witnesses who reported that the driver went around the railroad crossing arms, which showed signs of damage from the crash.

Highway 166 was closed at Obispo Street and the northbound Amtrak train was expected to be stopped for about three hours at the scene. 

Guadalupe fire and police personnel responded to the collision scene, along with the California Highway Patrol and sheriff's deputies. 

The Guadalupe Police Department is reportedly taking the lead to investigate the case, with assistance from sheriff's deputies and the CHP, Public Safety Director Gary Hoving said. 

Guadalupe police investigate after a vehicle on the railroad tracks was struck by an Amtrak passenger train Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Guadalupe police investigate after a vehicle on the railroad tracks was struck by an Amtrak passenger train Monday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
