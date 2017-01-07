Man Arrested as Suspect in Lompoc Woman’s Murder Reportedly on Probation Under Prop. 47 Release

A Lompoc woman was found dead and her boyfriend was arrested early Saturday in northern Santa Barbara County’s first homicide of 2017.

Lompoc police officers were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. to the 100 block of South C Street after a male called to say his mother was injured and not breathing.

“When officers arrived at the residence they located the 47-year-old female face down with major injuries to her face,” police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified the likely suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, William Delgado.

Police said Delgado is on probation under post-release community supervision under Proposition 47 from Riverside County but has an address in Lompoc.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers spotted Delgado driving near the victim’s residence while investigators were still there.

The suspect was stopped without further incident and taken into custody, police said.

Delgado was booked into the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

